D.A. Davidson & CO. Grows Stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,023 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $1,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ANET. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 135.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 34,026 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,729,000 after purchasing an additional 19,602 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 1.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,261,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,274,000 after purchasing an additional 19,738 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Arista Networks in the first quarter worth $676,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Arista Networks in the first quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,268,588 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,511,828,000 after purchasing an additional 353,253 shares during the last quarter. 67.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John F. Mccool sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.08, for a total transaction of $111,753.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.23, for a total transaction of $43,566.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,834.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John F. Mccool sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.08, for a total transaction of $111,753.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 187,534 shares of company stock worth $43,800,343 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Stock Up 2.4 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

ANET opened at $282.45 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.08 and a twelve month high of $284.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $246.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.83. The company has a market cap of $87.87 billion, a PE ratio of 47.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.13.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ANET shares. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $215.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $230.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $225.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $223.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.83.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ANET

Arista Networks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.