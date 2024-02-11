D.A. Davidson & CO. Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,002 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $1,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 9.8% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 12,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 11,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 60,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,880,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Financials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of VFH opened at $94.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $73.25 and a 52 week high of $95.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $91.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.81.

About Vanguard Financials ETF

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.