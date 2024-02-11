Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $4.03 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) – William Blair issued their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Cummins in a report issued on Tuesday, February 6th. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria anticipates that the company will earn $4.03 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Cummins’ current full-year earnings is $18.84 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Cummins’ FY2024 earnings at $18.00 EPS.

Get Cummins alerts:

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.10 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 25.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.52 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com cut Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 16th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $243.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Cummins from $255.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Cummins from $260.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Cummins in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $278.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cummins has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $261.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on Cummins

Cummins Price Performance

CMI stock opened at $251.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.61, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $238.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $233.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Cummins has a 12-month low of $203.18 and a 12-month high of $265.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cummins

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Cummins in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Cummins in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cummins in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new stake in Cummins during the third quarter worth about $28,000. 81.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cummins

(Get Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.