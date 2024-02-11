Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $4.03 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) – William Blair issued their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Cummins in a report issued on Tuesday, February 6th. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria anticipates that the company will earn $4.03 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Cummins’ current full-year earnings is $18.84 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Cummins’ FY2024 earnings at $18.00 EPS.
Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.10 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 25.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.52 EPS.
CMI stock opened at $251.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.61, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $238.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $233.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Cummins has a 12-month low of $203.18 and a 12-month high of $265.28.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Cummins in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Cummins in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cummins in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new stake in Cummins during the third quarter worth about $28,000. 81.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.
