Critical Review: NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPF) versus Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL)

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) and NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPF – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Burlington Stores and NEXT’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Burlington Stores $8.70 billion 1.47 $230.12 million $4.55 43.44 NEXT N/A N/A N/A $3.87 27.50

Burlington Stores has higher revenue and earnings than NEXT. NEXT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Burlington Stores, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Burlington Stores 1 2 12 0 2.73 NEXT 0 3 2 0 2.40

This is a summary of current ratings for Burlington Stores and NEXT, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Burlington Stores presently has a consensus target price of $207.83, suggesting a potential upside of 5.14%. Given Burlington Stores’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Burlington Stores is more favorable than NEXT.

Profitability

This table compares Burlington Stores and NEXT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Burlington Stores 3.18% 42.95% 4.90% NEXT N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

47.2% of NEXT shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Burlington Stores shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Burlington Stores beats NEXT on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc. operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products. It operates stores under the Burlington Stores, and Cohoes Fashions brand names in Puerto Rico. Burlington Stores, Inc. was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, New Jersey.

About NEXT

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, beauty, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail; NEXT Online; NEXT Finance; Total Platform; Joules; Property Management; and International Retail, Sourcing, and other segments. It operates through retail stores, online retail platform, and franchise stores. The company also offers consumer credit; NEXT branded products; and women's, men's, children's, homeware, and beauty products under the LABEL brand, and other third-party brands. In addition, it provides property management services, including holding and lease of properties. The company was formerly known as J Hepworth & Son and changed its name to NEXT plc in 1986. NEXT plc was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Enderby, the United Kingdom.

