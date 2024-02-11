Comparing Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG) & Greystone Housing Impact Investors (NYSE:GHI)

Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Free Report) and Greystone Housing Impact Investors (NYSE:GHI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

4.7% of Stronghold Digital Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.6% of Greystone Housing Impact Investors shares are owned by institutional investors. 47.5% of Stronghold Digital Mining shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Greystone Housing Impact Investors shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Stronghold Digital Mining has a beta of 2.77, indicating that its stock price is 177% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Greystone Housing Impact Investors has a beta of 0.66, indicating that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stronghold Digital Mining $73.77 million 0.79 -$89.26 million ($17.51) -0.32 Greystone Housing Impact Investors $81.07 million 4.73 $65.56 million $1.93 8.67

This table compares Stronghold Digital Mining and Greystone Housing Impact Investors’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Greystone Housing Impact Investors has higher revenue and earnings than Stronghold Digital Mining. Stronghold Digital Mining is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Greystone Housing Impact Investors, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Stronghold Digital Mining and Greystone Housing Impact Investors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stronghold Digital Mining -106.91% -17.90% -7.38% Greystone Housing Impact Investors 50.11% 15.57% 3.18%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Stronghold Digital Mining and Greystone Housing Impact Investors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stronghold Digital Mining 0 0 2 0 3.00 Greystone Housing Impact Investors 0 0 1 0 3.00

Stronghold Digital Mining currently has a consensus price target of $12.83, indicating a potential upside of 129.17%. Greystone Housing Impact Investors has a consensus price target of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 13.50%. Given Stronghold Digital Mining’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Stronghold Digital Mining is more favorable than Greystone Housing Impact Investors.

Summary

Greystone Housing Impact Investors beats Stronghold Digital Mining on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Stronghold Digital Mining

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc., a crypto asset mining company, focuses on mining Bitcoin in the United States. It also engages in the operation of coal refuse power generation facilities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Greystone Housing Impact Investors

Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction and/or permanent financing for multifamily and student housing residential properties and commercial properties. It operates through four segments: Affordable Multifamily MRB Investments, Seniors and Skilled Nursing MRB Investments, MF Properties, Market-Rate Joint Venture Investments. The company was formerly known as America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. and changed its name to Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP in December 2022. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Omaha, Nebraska.

