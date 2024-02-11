Comparing NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPF) & Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL)

NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPF – Get Free Report) and Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for NEXT and Burlington Stores, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get NEXT alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NEXT 0 3 2 0 2.40 Burlington Stores 1 2 12 0 2.73

Burlington Stores has a consensus price target of $207.83, indicating a potential upside of 5.14%. Given Burlington Stores’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Burlington Stores is more favorable than NEXT.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NEXT N/A N/A N/A Burlington Stores 3.18% 42.95% 4.90%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NEXT and Burlington Stores’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares NEXT and Burlington Stores’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NEXT N/A N/A N/A $3.87 27.50 Burlington Stores $8.70 billion 1.47 $230.12 million $4.55 43.44

Burlington Stores has higher revenue and earnings than NEXT. NEXT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Burlington Stores, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

47.2% of NEXT shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Burlington Stores shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Burlington Stores beats NEXT on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NEXT

(Get Free Report)

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, beauty, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail; NEXT Online; NEXT Finance; Total Platform; Joules; Property Management; and International Retail, Sourcing, and other segments. It operates through retail stores, online retail platform, and franchise stores. The company also offers consumer credit; NEXT branded products; and women's, men's, children's, homeware, and beauty products under the LABEL brand, and other third-party brands. In addition, it provides property management services, including holding and lease of properties. The company was formerly known as J Hepworth & Son and changed its name to NEXT plc in 1986. NEXT plc was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Enderby, the United Kingdom.

About Burlington Stores

(Get Free Report)

Burlington Stores, Inc. operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products. It operates stores under the Burlington Stores, and Cohoes Fashions brand names in Puerto Rico. Burlington Stores, Inc. was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for NEXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.