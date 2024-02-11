Colonial Coal International (CVE:CAD) Stock Price Up 9%

Colonial Coal International Corp. (CVE:CAD – Get Free Report) shares rose 9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$2.20 and last traded at C$2.18. Approximately 125,785 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 152,342 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.00.

Colonial Coal International Trading Up 19.5 %

The company has a market cap of C$426.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.80 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 14.48, a current ratio of 26.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$1.99 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.72.

Get Colonial Coal International alerts:

Colonial Coal International (CVE:CAD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The mining company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Colonial Coal International Corp. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Colonial Coal International Company Profile

Colonial Coal International Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of coal properties in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Huguenot coal project, a coal project with seventeen licenses covering an area of approximately 7,592 hectares. The company also holds interest in Flatbed coal property with eight coal licenses covering approximately 9,077 hectares in the Liard Mining Division, northeastern British Columbia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Colonial Coal International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colonial Coal International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.