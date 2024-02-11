CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Sets New 52-Week High at $13.60

CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $13.60 and last traded at $12.38, with a volume of 24133256 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CLSK shares. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on CleanSpark in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.30 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 target price (down previously from $9.00) on shares of CleanSpark in a report on Friday, December 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of CleanSpark in a research report on Friday, December 1st. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of CleanSpark from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of CleanSpark in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.05.

Get CleanSpark alerts:

View Our Latest Report on CleanSpark

CleanSpark Stock Performance

Insider Activity

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.38.

In other CleanSpark news, Director Larry Mcneill sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total value of $416,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 249,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,601,217.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in CleanSpark by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,433,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,032,000 after purchasing an additional 3,235,171 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in CleanSpark by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,533,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,135 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of CleanSpark by 32.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,797,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,159,000 after buying an additional 1,682,954 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in CleanSpark by 124.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,563,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,866,000 after purchasing an additional 3,085,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CleanSpark by 22.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,237,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,603,000 after acquiring an additional 410,003 shares in the last quarter. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CleanSpark

(Get Free Report)

CleanSpark, Inc operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CleanSpark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CleanSpark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.