Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $186.30.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CLH. Wolfe Research began coverage on Clean Harbors in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $184.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Clean Harbors in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on Clean Harbors from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Clean Harbors from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Clean Harbors from $180.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th.

NYSE CLH opened at $179.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.01 and a beta of 1.24. Clean Harbors has a 52 week low of $125.57 and a 52 week high of $180.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $171.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

In other news, insider Alan S. Mckim sold 28,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total transaction of $4,669,990.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,736,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,117,237.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.82, for a total transaction of $1,318,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 68,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,337,473.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Alan S. Mckim sold 28,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total value of $4,669,990.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,736,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $450,117,237.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,964 shares of company stock valued at $9,121,999. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Clean Harbors by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Steph & Co. increased its stake in Clean Harbors by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 1,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Clean Harbors by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Clean Harbors by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Clean Harbors by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: The Environmental Services and The Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

