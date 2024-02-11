Citigroup Trims Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Target Price to $140.00

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup from $141.00 to $140.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a buy rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a buy rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $134.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $136.69.

Neurocrine Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of NBIX stock opened at $132.30 on Thursday. Neurocrine Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $89.04 and a fifty-two week high of $143.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $131.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.28. The firm has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.67, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.25.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $515.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.52 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 13.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Neurocrine Biosciences

In other news, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 10,919 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.27, for a total value of $1,225,876.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,028,472.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director William H. Rastetter sold 11,044 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.47, for a total value of $1,451,954.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,802,389.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 10,919 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.27, for a total value of $1,225,876.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,028,472.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 279,989 shares of company stock valued at $36,339,235. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Neurocrine Biosciences

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NBIX. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 195.5% during the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 206,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,383,000 after purchasing an additional 136,782 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 417,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,148,000 after purchasing an additional 117,422 shares in the last quarter. 93.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

