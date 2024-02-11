ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) Sets New 12-Month High at $31.10

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $31.10 and last traded at $30.00, with a volume of 51685 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.20.

Separately, StockNews.com raised ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.08 and its 200-day moving average is $24.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.49 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMOS. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 5.3% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 19,872 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 147,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 36.3% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 24.4% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 28,679 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 5,623 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.16% of the company’s stock.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells high-integration and high-precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services in the People's Republic of China, Japan, Singapore, and internationally. It operates through Testing; Assembly; Testing and Assembly for LCD, OLED and Other Display Panel Driver Semiconductors; Bumping; and Others segments.

