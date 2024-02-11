Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 861,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,843 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $105,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 97.2% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SJM opened at $127.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.20. The J. M. Smucker Company has a fifty-two week low of $107.33 and a fifty-two week high of $159.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,131.67, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.88.

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.12. J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 0.17% and a positive return on equity of 13.57%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is presently -7,066.67%.

SJM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded J. M. Smucker from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup initiated coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price target on J. M. Smucker from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.07.

In other news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 1,500 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total transaction of $186,795.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,990.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other J. M. Smucker news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total value of $186,795.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,260,990.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Tarang Amin bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $125.05 per share, for a total transaction of $125,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,050. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

