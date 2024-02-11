Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 884,564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 13,149 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Celanese were worth $111,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Celanese in the second quarter worth about $209,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Celanese by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 34,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Celanese by 12.7% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 101,242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,708,000 after purchasing an additional 11,442 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Celanese by 231.4% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 116,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,606,000 after buying an additional 81,261 shares during the period. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Celanese by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 739,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $85,631,000 after acquiring an additional 45,619 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on CE. Alembic Global Advisors lowered Celanese from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Celanese from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Celanese from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.29.

Celanese Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:CE opened at $148.92 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $148.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.12. The stock has a market cap of $16.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.36. Celanese Co. has a 52-week low of $97.12 and a 52-week high of $159.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Celanese Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. Celanese’s payout ratio is 15.09%.

Celanese Profile

(Free Report)

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Further Reading

