Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,161,653 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,250 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Leidos were worth $107,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Leidos by 123.4% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 286 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Leidos during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Leidos during the first quarter worth $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Leidos by 548.8% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 266 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Leidos by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 339 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 74.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Leidos Price Performance

LDOS stock opened at $113.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.61 billion, a PE ratio of 109.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $109.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.63. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.58 and a 12-month high of $114.23.

Leidos Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Leidos’s payout ratio is currently 146.16%.

In other news, Director Surya N. Mohapatra sold 2,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total value of $254,097.83. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,020,188.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LDOS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus upgraded shares of Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Leidos from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Leidos from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays raised Leidos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Leidos from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.36.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

