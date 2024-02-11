Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $116.71 Million Stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 327,742 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,162 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Pool were worth $116,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Pool by 62.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,204,052 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $364,021,000 after buying an additional 462,507 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Pool by 82.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 552,172 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $206,866,000 after acquiring an additional 249,357 shares during the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Pool during the second quarter worth about $63,689,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Pool by 10.1% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,781,791 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $667,530,000 after purchasing an additional 162,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in Pool by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,502,159 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $454,148,000 after purchasing an additional 139,946 shares in the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on POOL shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Pool in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Pool from $375.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Pool from $315.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $371.00 to $368.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Loop Capital cut Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $380.00 to $415.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $381.80.

Pool Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:POOL opened at $386.65 on Friday. Pool Co. has a 12-month low of $307.77 and a 12-month high of $405.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $381.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $361.28. The firm has a market cap of $14.96 billion, a PE ratio of 27.98, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Pool Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

