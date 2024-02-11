Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $112.55 Million Position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,216,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,144 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $112,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Zimmer Partners LP raised its position in Entergy by 16,815.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 1,319,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $128,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311,636 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Entergy by 8.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,122,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,415,313,000 after acquiring an additional 908,932 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Entergy by 64.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,944,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $209,465,000 after purchasing an additional 762,393 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Entergy by 86.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,633,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $183,750,000 after purchasing an additional 754,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Entergy by 1,294.6% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 725,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,578,000 after buying an additional 673,623 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Entergy news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 38,417 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.53, for a total transaction of $3,900,478.01. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $952,351.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ETR opened at $97.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.71. Entergy Co. has a 52 week low of $87.10 and a 52 week high of $111.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $101.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.91.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.94%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ETR. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Entergy from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. UBS Group raised shares of Entergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Entergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays raised their target price on Entergy from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Entergy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.82.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

