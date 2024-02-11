Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $109.30 Million Holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 861,392 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,563 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Jabil were worth $109,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JBL. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Jabil by 93.1% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 553,980 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,791,000 after acquiring an additional 267,049 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Jabil by 4.6% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Jabil during the second quarter worth $220,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Jabil by 15.3% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 29,305 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,719,000 after acquiring an additional 3,887 shares in the last quarter. 92.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jabil alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on JBL shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Jabil from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Jabil from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director David M. Stout sold 31,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total transaction of $3,853,656.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 67,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,285,976. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Jabil news, Director David M. Stout sold 31,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total transaction of $3,853,656.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 67,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,285,976. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Roberto Ferri sold 6,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.97, for a total transaction of $803,604.51. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,512 shares in the company, valued at $4,875,434.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,658 shares of company stock valued at $7,011,771 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JBL opened at $139.77 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $126.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.83 billion, a PE ratio of 23.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Jabil Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.16 and a fifty-two week high of $141.38.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The technology company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 41.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Jabil Inc. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.46%.

About Jabil

(Free Report)

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.