Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $107.57 Million Position in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 507,042 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,323 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Seagen were worth $107,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Seagen by 4.3% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,959 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 61,264 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,791,000 after purchasing an additional 8,149 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Seagen by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,720,000 after buying an additional 2,094 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in Seagen by 6.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 7,199 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Seagen by 7.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,041,819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,317,568,000 after acquiring an additional 850,697 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Price Performance

NASDAQ:SGEN opened at $228.74 on Friday. Seagen Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.77 and a 1-year high of $228.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $227.37 and a 200 day moving average of $214.51. The firm has a market cap of $42.93 billion, a PE ratio of -57.04 and a beta of 0.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Seagen in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Seagen from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $229.00 target price on shares of Seagen in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.69.

Seagen Company Profile

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

