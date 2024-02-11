Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 41,291 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,055,089 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,291 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $99,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in Alliant Energy by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,358,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543,577 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Alliant Energy by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,692,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021,148 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Alliant Energy by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,504,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,114,000 after acquiring an additional 799,601 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Alliant Energy by 3,199.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 728,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,283,000 after acquiring an additional 706,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Alliant Energy by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,505,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,351,000 after buying an additional 696,101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LNT. Scotiabank raised shares of Alliant Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective (up from $50.00) on shares of Alliant Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Alliant Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alliant Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.06.

LNT stock opened at $47.93 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.26. Alliant Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.15 and a fifty-two week high of $56.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.56.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. This is an increase from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.07%.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

