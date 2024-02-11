Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 3,083 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 581,899 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,083 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $118,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply during the third quarter worth about $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Tractor Supply during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 621.1% in the second quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 137 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Tractor Supply Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO opened at $235.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $221.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $212.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.83. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $185.00 and a 52 week high of $251.17.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.06. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 53.60%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS. Tractor Supply’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 10.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 40.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Raymond James lowered shares of Tractor Supply from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $207.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.40.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TSCO

About Tractor Supply

(Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.