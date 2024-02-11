Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 1,326,278 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 7,923.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,343,016 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,326,278 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $100,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,774,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678,893 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 23,754.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,532,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,143,000 after acquiring an additional 14,471,919 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,959,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,239,000 after acquiring an additional 569,173 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,878,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,118,000 after acquiring an additional 397,403 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 205.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,829,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,396,000 after acquiring an additional 3,248,068 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:VCSH opened at $77.16 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.43 and a 1-year high of $77.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.16 and a 200 day moving average of $75.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a $0.234 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

