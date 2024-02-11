Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 492,199 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 11,053 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $96,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 97.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 132 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 48.3% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 218 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 259.0% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 219 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 74.7% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 262 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 65.5% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 240 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 98.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles River Laboratories International

In related news, CEO James C. Foster purchased 5,620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $178.05 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,641.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 202,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,080,586.15. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Birgit Girshick acquired 1,322 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $187.82 per share, for a total transaction of $248,298.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 44,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,348,411.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James C. Foster purchased 5,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $178.05 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,641.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 202,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,080,586.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of CRL stock opened at $222.22 on Friday. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $161.65 and a 12 month high of $257.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $219.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.08. The company has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.38.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The medical research company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.37. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 11.27%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CRL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $220.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles River Laboratories International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.31.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

