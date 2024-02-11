CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Sold by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management decreased its holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 780 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 127 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in CDW were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in CDW by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,723,027 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,812,692,000 after acquiring an additional 196,216 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in CDW by 2.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,391,296 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $989,303,000 after acquiring an additional 110,044 shares during the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD lifted its stake in CDW by 6.4% in the second quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 3,352,546 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $615,192,000 after acquiring an additional 203,008 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CDW by 2.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,953,417 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $540,574,000 after acquiring an additional 72,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in CDW by 130.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,442,301 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $436,146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383,869 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDW opened at $245.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.85 billion, a PE ratio of 30.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. CDW Co. has a twelve month low of $160.66 and a twelve month high of $247.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $223.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $212.21.

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. CDW had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 73.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 9.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. CDW’s payout ratio is 30.62%.

CDW declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 7th that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

CDW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of CDW from $253.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of CDW from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $216.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of CDW from $219.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CDW presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.60.

In other news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 48,320 shares of CDW stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.23, for a total value of $10,496,553.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,584,695.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 700 shares of CDW stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.01, for a total value of $154,007.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,758,545.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 48,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.23, for a total transaction of $10,496,553.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,536 shares in the company, valued at $13,584,695.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

