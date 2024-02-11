Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) vs. Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) Critical Review

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK – Get Free Report) and Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Capital Bancorp and Camden National’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capital Bancorp 17.23% 15.05% 1.59% Camden National 16.86% 11.08% 0.90%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

28.7% of Capital Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.6% of Camden National shares are held by institutional investors. 30.3% of Capital Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.1% of Camden National shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Dividends

Capital Bancorp has a beta of 0.43, indicating that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Camden National has a beta of 0.78, indicating that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Capital Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Camden National pays an annual dividend of $1.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.2%. Capital Bancorp pays out 12.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Camden National pays out 56.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Capital Bancorp has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Capital Bancorp and Camden National, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Capital Bancorp 0 2 1 0 2.33 Camden National 0 0 0 0 N/A

Capital Bancorp currently has a consensus target price of $20.67, suggesting a potential downside of 0.40%. Given Capital Bancorp’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Capital Bancorp is more favorable than Camden National.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Capital Bancorp and Camden National’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capital Bancorp $166.50 million 1.73 $35.87 million $2.55 8.14 Camden National $257.28 million 1.83 $43.38 million $2.97 10.89

Camden National has higher revenue and earnings than Capital Bancorp. Capital Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Camden National, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Capital Bancorp

Capital Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in the United States. It operates through Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, and OpenSky segments. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking and savings, time, interest bearing and noninterest-bearing demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and credit cards. It originates residential mortgages and offers residential and commercial real estate, construction, and commercial business loans, as well as other consumer loans, such as term loans, car loans, and boat loans to small to medium-sized businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and small residential builders and individuals. It operates through commercial bank branches, mortgage offices, and loan production office. Capital Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

About Camden National

Camden National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Camden National Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services for consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers in Maine, New Hampshire, and Massachusetts. The company accepts checking, savings, time, and brokered deposits, as well as deposits with the certificate of deposit account registry system. Its loan products include non-owner-occupied commercial estate loans, owner-occupied commercial real estate loans, unsecured fully-guaranteed commercial loans backed by the small business administration, loans secured by one-to four-family properties, and consumer and home equity loans. The company also provides brokerage and insurance services through its financial offerings consisting of college, retirement, estate planning, mutual funds, strategic asset management accounts, and variable and fixed annuities. Further, it offers a range of fiduciary and asset management, wealth management, investment management, financial planning, and trustee services. Camden National Corporation was founded in 1875 and is headquartered in Camden, Maine.

