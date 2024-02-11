BMO Capital Markets Increases Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) Price Target to C$222.00

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRI) had its target price upped by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$211.00 to C$222.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 4.06% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Thomson Reuters from C$180.00 to C$201.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Thomson Reuters from C$222.00 to C$195.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Thomson Reuters from C$133.00 to C$149.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Thomson Reuters from C$185.00 to C$205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$180.11.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Stock Up 1.8 %

Insider Buying and Selling

TSE TRI opened at C$213.34 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$195.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$182.56. Thomson Reuters has a fifty-two week low of C$154.95 and a fifty-two week high of C$214.29. The stock has a market cap of C$97.17 billion, a PE ratio of 33.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94.

In other news, Senior Officer Michael Keith Eastwood sold 17,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$138.90, for a total value of C$2,494,644.00. In other Thomson Reuters news, Senior Officer Michael Keith Eastwood sold 17,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$138.90, for a total transaction of C$2,494,644.00. Also, Director Kriti Sharma sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$142.84, for a total transaction of C$714,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$32,853.20. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,923 shares of company stock valued at $3,876,396. 66.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Thomson Reuters

(Get Free Report)

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.