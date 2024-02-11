Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Lowers Holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise decreased its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,690 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $114,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 109,251,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,036,000 after buying an additional 17,815,226 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 226,253.4% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 35,748,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,135,000 after purchasing an additional 35,732,207 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Carnival Co. & by 2.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,069,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,684,000 after purchasing an additional 565,439 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 27.6% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 11,197,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,658,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423,700 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,279,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,797,000 after buying an additional 736,456 shares during the last quarter. 55.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CCL shares. Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Carnival Co. & from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Barclays increased their target price on Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Carnival Co. & from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carnival Co. &

In related news, CFO David Bernstein sold 34,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total value of $580,041.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 335,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,728,390.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Carnival Co. & Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CCL opened at $15.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.57 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Carnival Co. & plc has a 12 month low of $8.37 and a 12 month high of $19.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.50.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.06. Carnival Co. & had a positive return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. The company had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.85) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations and private islands, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

Featured Articles

