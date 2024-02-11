Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Shares Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 179,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.21% of Autoliv worth $17,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new position in Autoliv during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Autoliv during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Autoliv by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 683 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in Autoliv during the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Autoliv by 269.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 872 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. 56.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Autoliv

In other Autoliv news, insider Colin Naughton sold 782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.68, for a total transaction of $86,551.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,143.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ALV opened at $110.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $105.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Autoliv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.66 and a 12-month high of $112.40. The company has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.71.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The auto parts company reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.37. Autoliv had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 27.13%. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Autoliv, Inc. will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ALV. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Autoliv from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Berenberg Bank raised Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Barclays increased their price target on Autoliv from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Wolfe Research cut Autoliv from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.18.

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

