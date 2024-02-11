ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $912.60.

ASML has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of ASML from $726.00 to $878.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of ASML from $830.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on ASML in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded ASML from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th.

ASML stock opened at $949.60 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $771.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $685.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $374.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.15, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.49. ASML has a fifty-two week low of $563.99 and a fifty-two week high of $954.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th will be given a $1.343 dividend. This represents a $5.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 26th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.59%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its position in ASML by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 3,575.0% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of ASML by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,711 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP bought a new stake in ASML during the fourth quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in ASML during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Institutional investors own 18.94% of the company’s stock.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

