Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Shares Sold by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lessened its holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 12.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,292 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $2,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in APO. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Apollo Global Management by 7,183.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Apollo Global Management by 66.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apollo Global Management

In other Apollo Global Management news, insider James C. Zelter sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total transaction of $6,359,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,660,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Apollo Global Management news, insider James C. Zelter sold 87,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.16, for a total transaction of $7,539,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,094,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,949,443.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James C. Zelter sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total transaction of $6,359,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,660,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apollo Global Management presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.82.

Apollo Global Management Trading Up 2.3 %

NYSE APO opened at $109.93 on Friday. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a one year low of $55.16 and a one year high of $110.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.63.

Apollo Global Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.45%.

Apollo Global Management Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

