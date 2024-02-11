Amalgamated Bank Cuts Position in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its stake in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 43,542 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,112 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $3,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LNTH. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 102.5% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 324 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Lantheus by 97.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 457 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Lantheus by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 426 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Lantheus by 115.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 496 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Lantheus during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 99.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lantheus Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:LNTH opened at $56.14 on Friday. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.20 and a 12-month high of $100.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.26 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 5.37 and a quick ratio of 5.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LNTH. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Lantheus from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. TD Cowen began coverage on Lantheus in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Brookline Capital Management began coverage on Lantheus in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered Lantheus from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on Lantheus from $113.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.14.

Insider Activity at Lantheus

In related news, President Paul Blanchfield sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.96, for a total transaction of $101,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 88,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,024,721.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Lantheus news, President Paul Blanchfield sold 1,500 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.96, for a total transaction of $101,940.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 88,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,024,721.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 11,780 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total value of $750,621.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,243,015.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,962 shares of company stock worth $893,338 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Lantheus

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; and Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent.

