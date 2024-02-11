Allison Transmission (ALSN) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.42 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Allison Transmission Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:ALSN opened at $61.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. Allison Transmission has a 12 month low of $41.61 and a 12 month high of $62.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.58. The company has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on ALSN shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Allison Transmission from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Allison Transmission in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allison Transmission

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Allison Transmission during the second quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Allison Transmission during the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Allison Transmission during the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Utah Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in Allison Transmission in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allison Transmission in the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 96.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully automatic transmissions for medium-and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. The company offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

