Airtel Africa (LON:AAF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $102.20

Airtel Africa Plc (LON:AAF – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 102.20 ($1.28) and last traded at GBX 102.80 ($1.29), with a volume of 296395 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 103.90 ($1.30).

Separately, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Airtel Africa from GBX 170 ($2.13) to GBX 150 ($1.88) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th.

The firm has a market cap of £3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,460.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 121.78 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 118.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.18, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.58.

In related news, insider Shravin Bharti Mittal bought 94,593,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 96 ($1.20) per share, for a total transaction of £90,809,955.84 ($113,839,734.04). Company insiders own 72.68% of the company’s stock.

Airtel Africa Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications and mobile money services in Nigeria, East Africa, and Francophone Africa. It offers prepaid and postpaid wireless voice, international roaming, and fixed line telephone services; data communication services, including 2G, 3G, and 4G; and mobile money services, such as digital wallet payments systems, microloans, savings, and international money transfers.

