AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its position in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in AGCO were worth $698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of AGCO by 278.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AGCO during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AGCO during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AGCO during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of AGCO by 227.8% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. 75.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on AGCO from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com lowered AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $153.00 target price on shares of AGCO in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on AGCO from $160.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.56.

AGCO stock opened at $115.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.72. AGCO Co. has a one year low of $109.81 and a one year high of $145.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.17. The company has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a PE ratio of 7.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.35.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by ($0.25). AGCO had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 26.96%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AGCO Co. will post 13.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.42%.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

