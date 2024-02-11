Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

WMS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $138.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.13.

Shares of WMS opened at $162.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.52. The company has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.45. Advanced Drainage Systems has a one year low of $75.02 and a one year high of $163.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The construction company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.44. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 49.79% and a net margin of 17.65%. The business had revenue of $662.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $632.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. Advanced Drainage Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Advanced Drainage Systems will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 94.2% during the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 233 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplaces in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

