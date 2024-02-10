Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Bought by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,683 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $3,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 424.0% in the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. 80.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:VEEV opened at $216.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.00. The firm has a market cap of $34.90 billion, a PE ratio of 62.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.74. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.21 and a 1-year high of $225.49.

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $616.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.98 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 6,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $1,193,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,983 shares in the company, valued at $4,176,770. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.74, for a total value of $1,687,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,391 shares in the company, valued at $7,321,797.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 6,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $1,193,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,176,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,819 shares of company stock valued at $7,520,033 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VEEV. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Veeva Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $211.00 to $229.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Veeva Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.18.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

