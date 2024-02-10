Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,245 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.24% of Vanguard Utilities ETF worth $10,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VPU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 64.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 16.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the first quarter valued at $477,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the first quarter valued at $2,099,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 279.7% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Utilities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Utilities ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

VPU opened at $130.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.54. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 52 week low of $118.81 and a 52 week high of $152.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.71.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.