United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Stock Position Lifted by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,568 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $9,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 3.6% in the second quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 665 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Heartland Bank & Trust Co boosted its position in United Rentals by 1.6% during the third quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,471 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in United Rentals by 0.8% during the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 3,015 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in United Rentals by 0.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,426 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Trust Co boosted its position in United Rentals by 3.4% during the third quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 752 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 89.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on URI shares. BNP Paribas reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $485.00 price objective on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Friday, January 5th. KeyCorp lowered United Rentals from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on United Rentals from $494.00 to $591.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on United Rentals from $510.00 to $718.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on United Rentals from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $542.31.

United Rentals Trading Up 0.6 %

United Rentals stock opened at $650.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $573.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $494.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.84. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $325.15 and a 52 week high of $658.86.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The construction company reported $11.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.85 by $0.41. United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.80% and a net margin of 16.91%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $9.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 42.84 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 24th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

United Rentals Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. This is an increase from United Rentals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.75%.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

