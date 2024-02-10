Swiss National Bank Has $25.34 Million Stock Holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN)

Swiss National Bank lessened its stake in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) by 11.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 407,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations were worth $25,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FBIN. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $182,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $691,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,561,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,130,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,650,000. Institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortune Brands Innovations alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $68.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $82.00 target price (up previously from $76.00) on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $74.00 to $63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.33.

Fortune Brands Innovations Stock Up 0.0 %

FBIN opened at $80.14 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a one year low of $54.10 and a one year high of $80.91.

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Fortune Brands Innovations had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 22.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortune Brands Innovations Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from Fortune Brands Innovations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. Fortune Brands Innovations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.02%.

Fortune Brands Innovations Profile

(Free Report)

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Water Innovations; and Outdoors & Security. The Water Innovations segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, and Shaws brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.