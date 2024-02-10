Swiss National Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Swiss National Bank lessened its position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 492,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 59,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $22,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Zillow Group by 8.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,675,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,166,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837,593 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,777,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Zillow Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,880,000. Dorsal Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zillow Group by 69.9% during the 4th quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC now owns 1,750,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,368,000 after buying an additional 720,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Zillow Group by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,405,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $372,201,000 after buying an additional 476,475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.17% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Price Performance

Z stock opened at $54.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.56 and a 200 day moving average of $48.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.80 and a 52 week high of $59.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analyst Ratings Changes

In related news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 2,222 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total value of $100,412.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 63,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,880,229.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Zillow Group news, insider Susan Daimler sold 3,865 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total transaction of $167,972.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,938,489.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 2,222 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total transaction of $100,412.18. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 63,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,880,229.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 72,923 shares of company stock worth $2,899,105 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on Z. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $46.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zillow Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.50.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through Internet, Media & Technology (IMT); Mortgages; and Homes segments. Its IMT segment offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, as well as other services, which includes new construction marketplace, advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as display and dotloop and floor plans.

