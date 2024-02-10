Susquehanna Lowers Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Price Target to $60.00

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Susquehanna from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “positive” rating on the technology company’s stock. Susquehanna’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.51% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Lumentum from $49.50 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Lumentum from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. TheStreet downgraded Lumentum from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lumentum has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.86.

Lumentum Stock Up 10.1 %

Lumentum stock opened at $50.21 on Friday. Lumentum has a 52 week low of $35.35 and a 52 week high of $65.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.84. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $317.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.98 million. Lumentum had a positive return on equity of 1.04% and a negative net margin of 18.52%. Sell-side analysts predict that Lumentum will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Julia Suzanne Johnson sold 1,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.17, for a total value of $51,369.71. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,032 shares in the company, valued at $973,153.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lumentum

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LITE. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Lumentum during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lumentum during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Lumentum during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Lumentum by 192.6% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Lumentum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

