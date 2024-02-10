Spire Wealth Management Purchases 1,308 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 444.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 92.7% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Avery Dennison in the third quarter valued at $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Avery Dennison by 56.3% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Avery Dennison in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Avery Dennison news, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 5,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.26, for a total value of $1,074,202.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,018 shares in the company, valued at $1,014,940.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AVY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on Avery Dennison from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Bank of America cut Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $208.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Citigroup cut Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $197.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $249.00 price objective on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Avery Dennison from $185.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Avery Dennison presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.78.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AVY

Avery Dennison Stock Performance

Avery Dennison stock opened at $204.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $198.55 and a 200-day moving average of $188.13. The firm has a market cap of $16.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.90. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1-year low of $158.93 and a 1-year high of $205.15.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 30.97%. Avery Dennison’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.33 EPS for the current year.

Avery Dennison Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.17%.

About Avery Dennison

(Free Report)

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as materials science and digital identification solutions company. It provides branding and information labeling solutions, including pressure-sensitive materials, radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, and various converted products and solutions. The company designs and manufactures a range of labeling and functional materials that enhance branded packaging, carry or display information that connects the physical and the digital, and improve customers' product performance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.