Spire Wealth Management Has $230,000 Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Free Report) by 206.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,643 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,145 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,744,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,538,000 after purchasing an additional 78,505 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 375.5% during the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 798,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,088,000 after buying an additional 630,918 shares during the period. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 382.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 732,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,075,000 after buying an additional 580,480 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 378.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 648,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,558,000 after buying an additional 513,121 shares during the period. Finally, New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 382.3% during the 3rd quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 610,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,419,000 after buying an additional 484,236 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA RPG opened at $34.82 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.21. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.13. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $28.34 and a 1 year high of $34.87.

About Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

