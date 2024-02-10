Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Purchased by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $2,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,472,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,212,750,000 after purchasing an additional 106,641 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,145,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,013,000,000 after buying an additional 162,391 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,869,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,933,605,000 after buying an additional 768,909 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,518,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,488,671,000 after buying an additional 90,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,741,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $706,004,000 after buying an additional 457,383 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

NYSE:ROK opened at $283.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.49 billion, a PE ratio of 26.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $295.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $290.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $252.11 and a 12 month high of $348.52.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 37.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is currently 47.57%.

Insider Activity at Rockwell Automation

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 176 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.72, for a total value of $49,230.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $617,901.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 176 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.72, for a total value of $49,230.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $617,901.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $665,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,386 shares of company stock worth $2,892,850 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $305.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $351.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $262.00 to $230.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Rockwell Automation from $324.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Rockwell Automation from $357.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $307.92.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

