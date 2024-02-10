Quantbot Technologies LP Grows Stake in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Free Report) by 23.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,837 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DLB. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 248.2% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 296 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 52.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 175.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 446 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dolby Laboratories

In other news, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 8,856 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.19, for a total transaction of $763,298.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,170,365.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 8,856 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.19, for a total transaction of $763,298.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,170,365.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 45,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.80, for a total value of $3,828,720.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,879 shares in the company, valued at $4,399,339.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,096 shares of company stock worth $6,956,524 over the last quarter. 39.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on DLB shares. StockNews.com upgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st.

Dolby Laboratories Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE DLB opened at $80.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.66. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.87 and a 52-week high of $91.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.75 and a beta of 0.98.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The electronics maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.12. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 14.70%. The firm had revenue of $290.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.39 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

Dolby Laboratories Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 12th. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 62.18%.

Dolby Laboratories Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, home entertainment devices, and automobiles. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

