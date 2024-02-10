News (NASDAQ:NWS) Reaches New 52-Week High After Dividend Announcement

News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $28.92 and last traded at $27.18, with a volume of 239696 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.30.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. News’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.03 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.01 and a 200-day moving average of $22.67.

News ( NASDAQ:NWS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter. News had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 2.29%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of News in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of News in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of News by 40.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of News by 138.5% in the second quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of News in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. 13.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

News Company Profile

News Company Profile

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

