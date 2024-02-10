NewEdge Wealth LLC Makes New $205,000 Investment in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 112 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CMG. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 185.7% in the first quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 20 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 240.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 17 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CMG shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,450.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,700.00 to $2,920.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,250.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,375.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,699.00 to $3,016.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,469.88.

Insider Activity

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,093 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,199.81, for a total transaction of $2,404,392.33. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,358,964.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,199.81, for a total transaction of $2,404,392.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,358,964.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 898 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,622.25, for a total value of $2,354,780.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,009,420.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,087 shares of company stock valued at $12,055,688. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

CMG opened at $2,638.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,326.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,080.35. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,470.05 and a 1-year high of $2,725.83.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The restaurant operator reported $10.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.73 by $0.63. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 44.41% and a net margin of 12.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 53.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

