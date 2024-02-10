NewEdge Wealth LLC Has $220,000 Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

NewEdge Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 87.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,034 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EL. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EL. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $175.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $200.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $224.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Estée Lauder Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.35.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Up 1.8 %

EL stock opened at $143.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.25, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $138.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.42. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.22 and a fifty-two week high of $262.26.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.33. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 3.08%. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 203.08%.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

