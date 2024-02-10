New York Life Investment Management LLC Decreases Stake in BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV)

New York Life Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,080 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC owned about 0.07% of BrightView worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in BrightView during the second quarter worth about $85,000. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC lifted its position in BrightView by 6.1% during the third quarter. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC now owns 34,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 2,015 shares during the period. AXQ Capital LP purchased a new position in BrightView during the second quarter worth about $73,000. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in BrightView by 2.5% during the second quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 287,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its position in BrightView by 8.1% during the second quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 213,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after buying an additional 16,050 shares during the period. 94.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BrightView alerts:

BrightView Stock Performance

NYSE BV opened at $8.40 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.98. The company has a market capitalization of $792.96 million, a PE ratio of -42.00 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. BrightView Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.16 and a twelve month high of $9.16.

Insider Activity at BrightView

BrightView ( NYSE:BV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $743.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $747.61 million. BrightView had a positive return on equity of 3.93% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that BrightView Holdings, Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director William L. Cornog bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.34 per share, for a total transaction of $220,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $146,800. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other BrightView news, Director William L. Cornog acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.34 per share, for a total transaction of $220,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $146,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Mark Gottsegen sold 59,403 shares of BrightView stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.34, for a total value of $436,018.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 87,070 shares in the company, valued at $639,093.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About BrightView

(Free Report)

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BrightView Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightView and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.