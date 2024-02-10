Matt Abernethy Sells 980 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Stock

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) CFO Matt Abernethy sold 980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.21, for a total transaction of $131,525.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,068,441.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Matt Abernethy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 6th, Matt Abernethy sold 1,280 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.19, for a total transaction of $182,003.20.

On Wednesday, January 31st, Matt Abernethy sold 1,283 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.72, for a total transaction of $180,543.76.

Neurocrine Biosciences Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NBIX stock opened at $132.30 on Friday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.04 and a 12 month high of $143.35. The stock has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a PE ratio of 54.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $130.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Neurocrine Biosciences ( NASDAQ:NBIX ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.31. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The firm had revenue of $515.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $518.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NBIX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $141.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.69.

Institutional Trading of Neurocrine Biosciences

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. EA Series Trust bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,604,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 44,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares in the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,282,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 82,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,808,000 after purchasing an additional 7,777 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

