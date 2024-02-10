Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Trims Stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lowered its stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 917,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,847 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.14% of Pinterest worth $24,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PINS. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 1,093.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 5,138.9% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest during the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PINS opened at $36.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.26. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.60 and a 12-month high of $41.60.

In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total transaction of $73,395.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,494,546.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total transaction of $73,395.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,494,546.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Christine Deputy sold 22,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.27, for a total value of $837,046.93. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 222,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,306,774.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 77,737 shares of company stock worth $2,826,987. Company insiders own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on Pinterest from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Pinterest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Pinterest from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Pinterest from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Pinterest from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pinterest has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.52.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; provides video, product, and idea pins; and offers organizing and planning tools. It shows organic recommendations and advertising engine based on pinners tastes and preferences; and enables pinners with shoppable product pins, which include price, color, and size that redirect to retailer websites.

